Global Automotive V2X Antenna Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)
Segment by Application
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
By Company
Harada Industry
Yokowo
Laird
Hirschmann Car Communication
Ethertronics
Kathrein Automotive
Amphenol
Ficosa Internacional
Schaffner Group
U-blox
Antenova M2M
Antonics-ICP
Autotalks
Kapsch
Ethertronics
Kymeta
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Automotive V2X Antenna Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive V2X Antenna
1.2 Automotive V2X Antenna Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive V2X Antenna Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
1.2.3 Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)
1.3 Automotive V2X Antenna Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive V2X Antenna Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive V2X Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Automotive V2X Antenna Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive V2X Antenna Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Automotive V2X Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive V2X Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Automotive V2X Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive V2X Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Automotive V2X Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.7 India Automotive V2X Antenna Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Automotive V2X Anten
