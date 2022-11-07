Flow Cytometer Reagents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flow cytometer reagents are used for calibrating, maintaining, validating and conducting or supporting the experiments. Thus, they are essential for the normal and satisfactory working of the instrument. Calibration reagents are used for validating that the instrument records the values consistent with the actual or real concentration or number of cells. These are proprietary and contain particle concentration in a narrow range. The buffers are used to maintain the pH of the solutions used in flow cytometry. Specificity reagents are used to bind selectively to the sample particles so as to ease detectability.

The global Flow Cytometer Reagents market was valued at 4836.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7521.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Flow Cytometer Reagents include Biocompare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Miltenyi Biotec, BioLegend, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flow Cytometer Reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Calibration and Validation Reagents

Specificity Reagents

Supporting Reagents

Secondary Reagents

Isotype Controls

Buffers

Others

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Biocompare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Miltenyi Biotec

BioLegend

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

