Flow Cytometer Reagents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flow cytometer reagents are used for calibrating, maintaining, validating and conducting or supporting the experiments. Thus, they are essential for the normal and satisfactory working of the instrument. Calibration reagents are used for validating that the instrument records the values consistent with the actual or real concentration or number of cells. These are proprietary and contain particle concentration in a narrow range. The buffers are used to maintain the pH of the solutions used in flow cytometry. Specificity reagents are used to bind selectively to the sample particles so as to ease detectability.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flow Cytometer Reagents in global, including the following market information:
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flow Cytometer Reagents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flow Cytometer Reagents market was valued at 4836.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7521.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calibration and Validation Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flow Cytometer Reagents include Biocompare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Miltenyi Biotec, BioLegend, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flow Cytometer Reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calibration and Validation Reagents
Specificity Reagents
Supporting Reagents
Secondary Reagents
Isotype Controls
Buffers
Others
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
Academic and Research Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flow Cytometer Reagents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flow Cytometer Reagents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flow Cytometer Reagents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flow Cytometer Reagents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biocompare
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Miltenyi Biotec
BioLegend
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Beckman Coulter
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flow Cytometer Reagents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flow Cytometer Reagents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flow Cytometer Reagents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flow Cytometer Reagents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Cytometer Reagents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flow Cytometer Reagents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flow Cytometer Reagents Companies
4 Sights by Product
