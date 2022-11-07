Tantalum Carbide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tantalum carbides form a family of binary chemical compounds of tantalum and carbon with the empirical formula TaCx, where x usually varies between 0.4 and 1. They are extremely hard, brittle, refractory ceramic materials with metallic electrical conductivity. They appear as brown-gray powders, which are usually processed by sintering.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tantalum Carbide in global, including the following market information:
Global Tantalum Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tantalum Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Tantalum Carbide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tantalum Carbide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TaC?99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tantalum Carbide include Treibacher Industrie AG, Materion, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Kinzoku, Ningxia Orient Tantalum, KING-TAN Tantalum and Jiujiang Tanbre, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tantalum Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tantalum Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tantalum Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TaC?99.9%
TaC: 99.9-99.99%
TaC?99.99%
Global Tantalum Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tantalum Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Carbide Tools
Chemical Vapor Deposition
Others
Global Tantalum Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Tantalum Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tantalum Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tantalum Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tantalum Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Tantalum Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Treibacher Industrie AG
Materion
JX Nippon Mining & Metals
Mitsui Kinzoku
Ningxia Orient Tantalum
KING-TAN Tantalum
Jiujiang Tanbre
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tantalum Carbide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tantalum Carbide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tantalum Carbide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tantalum Carbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tantalum Carbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tantalum Carbide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tantalum Carbide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tantalum Carbide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tantalum Carbide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tantalum Carbide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tantalum Carbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tantalum Carbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tantalum Carbide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tantalum Carbide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tantalum Carbide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tantalum Carbide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tantalum Carbide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
