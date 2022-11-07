Thermoset Resin Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A thermosetting resin is a prepolymer in a soft solid or viscous state that changes irreversibly into an infusible, insoluble polymer network by curing. Polymer materials may be categorized in a number of comparative ways. Common categories include natural versus synthetic and oil-resistant versus non-oil-resistant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Resin Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermoset Resin Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoset Resin Composites market was valued at 9910.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Resin Composites include Ashland, BASF, Huntsman International, Olin Corporation, DowDuPont, AOC, Copps Industries, Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing and Hapco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoset Resin Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Machinery Manufacturing
Healthcare
Military Industry
Construction
Others
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ashland
BASF
Huntsman International
Olin Corporation
DowDuPont
AOC
Copps Industries
Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing
Hapco
National Pesticides & Chemicals
Polycast Industries
Polynt
Arkema
Solvay
United Resin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoset Resin Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoset Resin Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoset Resin Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Resin Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Resin Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Resin Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoset Resin Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset
