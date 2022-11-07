Thermoset Resin Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A thermosetting resin is a prepolymer in a soft solid or viscous state that changes irreversibly into an infusible, insoluble polymer network by curing. Polymer materials may be categorized in a number of comparative ways. Common categories include natural versus synthetic and oil-resistant versus non-oil-resistant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Resin Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermoset Resin Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoset Resin Composites market was valued at 9910.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11690 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Resin Composites include Ashland, BASF, Huntsman International, Olin Corporation, DowDuPont, AOC, Copps Industries, Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing and Hapco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoset Resin Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Healthcare

Military Industry

Construction

Others

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermoset Resin Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

BASF

Huntsman International

Olin Corporation

DowDuPont

AOC

Copps Industries

Dunbar Sales & Manufacturing

Hapco

National Pesticides & Chemicals

Polycast Industries

Polynt

Arkema

Solvay

United Resin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoset Resin Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoset Resin Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoset Resin Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoset Resin Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Resin Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Resin Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset Resin Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoset Resin Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoset

