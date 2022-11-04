Global Procurement Management Software Market Research Report 2022

Procurement Management Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Procurement Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

Web-based

Others

Segment by Application

Large Companies and Multinational Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Companies

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Tradogram

Promena

Officewise

GEP

NybSys

Empronc Solutions Pvt

Oracle

Comindware

Coupa

PurchaseControl

Bellwether

Procurify

ProjecTools

Paramount WorkPlace

MercuryGate International Inc

Agilyx New Zealand

Aufait

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloud-based

1.2.3 Web-based

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Large Companies and Multinational Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Companies

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Procurement Management Software Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Procurement Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Procurement Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Procurement Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Procurement Management Software Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Procurement Management Software Industry Trends

2.3.2 Procurement Management Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Procurement Management Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Procurement Management Software Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Procurement Management Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Procurement Management Software Player

