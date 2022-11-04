Global Procurement Management Software Market Research Report 2022
Procurement Management Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Procurement Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
Web-based
Others
Segment by Application
Large Companies and Multinational Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Companies
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Tradogram
Promena
Officewise
GEP
NybSys
Empronc Solutions Pvt
Oracle
Comindware
Coupa
PurchaseControl
Bellwether
Procurify
ProjecTools
Paramount WorkPlace
MercuryGate International Inc
Agilyx New Zealand
Aufait
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 Web-based
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Companies and Multinational Enterprises
1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Companies
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Procurement Management Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Procurement Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Procurement Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Procurement Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Procurement Management Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Procurement Management Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Procurement Management Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Procurement Management Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Procurement Management Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Procurement Management Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Procurement Management Software Player
