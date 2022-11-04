Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Research Report 2022

Electronic Sports (eSports) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Sports (eSports) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

Tickets and Merchandise

Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement

Publisher Fees

Others

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Activision Blizzard (US)

FACEIT (UK)

Total Entertainment Network (US)

Gfinity (UK)

Turner Broadcasting System (US)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Valve Corporation (US)

Tencent (China)

Electronic Arts (EA) (US)

Hi-Rez Studios (US)

KaBuM (Canada)

Wargaming Public (Cyprus)

Rovio Entertainment (Finland)

GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)

Alisports (China)

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)

1.2.3 Tickets and Merchandise

1.2.4 Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement

1.2.5 Publisher Fees

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Electronic Sports (eSports) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Sports (eSports) Players by Reve

