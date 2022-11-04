Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Research Report 2022
Electronic Sports (eSports) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Sports (eSports) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)
Tickets and Merchandise
Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement
Publisher Fees
Others
Segment by Application
Online
Offline
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Modern Times Group (Sweden)
Activision Blizzard (US)
FACEIT (UK)
Total Entertainment Network (US)
Gfinity (UK)
Turner Broadcasting System (US)
CJ Corporation (South Korea)
Valve Corporation (US)
Tencent (China)
Electronic Arts (EA) (US)
Hi-Rez Studios (US)
KaBuM (Canada)
Wargaming Public (Cyprus)
Rovio Entertainment (Finland)
GungHo Online Entertainment (Japan)
Alisports (China)
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Media Rights (Subscription & Online Advertisement)
1.2.3 Tickets and Merchandise
1.2.4 Sponsorship & Direct Advertisement
1.2.5 Publisher Fees
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Electronic Sports (eSports) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Electronic Sports (eSports) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Electronic Sports (eSports) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Sports (eSports) Players by Reve
