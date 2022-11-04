Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Research Report 2022
Civil Aircraft MRO market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Civil Aircraft MRO market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Engine Maintenance
Components Maintenance
Airframe Heavy Maintenance
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Private
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Lufthansa Technik
GE Aviation
AFI KLM E&M
ST Aerospace
MTU Maintenance
AAR Corp.
Rolls-Royce
SR Technics (Mubadala Aerospace)
SIA Engineering
Delta TechOps
Haeco
JAL Engineering
Ameco Beijing
TAP M&E
ANA
British Airways Engineering
Korean Air
Iberia Maintenance
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Engine Maintenance
1.2.3 Components Maintenance
1.2.4 Airframe Heavy Maintenance
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Private
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Civil Aircraft MRO Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Civil Aircraft MRO Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Civil Aircraft MRO Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Civil Aircraft MRO Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Civil Aircraft MRO Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Civil Aircraft MRO Industry Trends
2.3.2 Civil Aircraft MRO Market Drivers
2.3.3 Civil Aircraft MRO Market Challenges
2.3.4 Civil Aircraft MRO Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Civil Aircraft MRO Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Civil Aircraft MRO Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Civil Aircraft MRO Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Civil Aircraft MRO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
