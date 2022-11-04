Lens Hire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lens Hire in Global, including the following market information:
Global Lens Hire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lens Hire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Lenses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lens Hire include Lensrentals, BorrowLenses, LensProToGo, Camera Lens Rentals, AdoramaRentals Ltd, Wex Rental, LensPImp, LensGiant and Lenses For Hire Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lens Hire companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lens Hire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lens Hire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Lenses
Telephoto Lenses
Wide Angle Lenses
Macro Lenses
Prime Lenses
Zoom Lenses
Others
Global Lens Hire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lens Hire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Personal
Global Lens Hire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Lens Hire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lens Hire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lens Hire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lensrentals
BorrowLenses
LensProToGo
Camera Lens Rentals
AdoramaRentals Ltd
Wex Rental
LensPImp
LensGiant
Lenses For Hire Ltd
Grover Deutschland GmbH
Wedio
Ludwig Kameraverleih
Videolink GmbH
Contigo Media
Exodo Rental
Youke
RentAcross
Sanwa Cine Equipment Rental
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lens Hire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lens Hire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lens Hire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lens Hire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lens Hire Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lens Hire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lens Hire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lens Hire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Lens Hire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Lens Hire Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lens Hire Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lens Hire Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lens Hire Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Lens Hire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Standard Lenses
4.1.3 Telephoto Lenses
4.1.4 Wide Angle Lenses
