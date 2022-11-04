Education TV Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Education TV in Global, including the following market information:
Global Education TV Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Education TV market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
STEM Courses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Education TV include Discovery Inc., TV Ontario, NASA TV, The Annenberg Channel, Public Broadcasting Service, Dish TV and Tata Sky, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Education TV companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Education TV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Education TV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
STEM Courses
English Courses
Other Language Courses
Other Courses
Global Education TV Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Education TV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
School
Education Institutions
Global Education TV Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Education TV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Education TV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Education TV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Discovery Inc.
TV Ontario
NASA TV
The Annenberg Channel
Public Broadcasting Service
Dish TV
Tata Sky
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Education TV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Education TV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Education TV Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Education TV Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Education TV Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Education TV Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Education TV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Education TV Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Education TV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Education TV Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Education TV Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Education TV Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Education TV Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Education TV Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 STEM Courses
4.1.3 English Course
