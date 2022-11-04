Public Cloud IaaS Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Cloud IaaS in Global, including the following market information:
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Public Cloud IaaS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Primary Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Public Cloud IaaS include Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Public Cloud IaaS companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Primary Storage
Disaster Recovery and Backup
Archiving
Compute
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Public Cloud IaaS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Public Cloud IaaS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amazon
Microsoft
Alibaba
Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Public Cloud IaaS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Public Cloud IaaS Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Public Cloud IaaS Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Public Cloud IaaS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Public Cloud IaaS Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Cloud IaaS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Public Cloud IaaS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Cloud IaaS Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Public Cloud IaaS Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Cloud IaaS Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Public Cloud IaaS Market Size Markets,
