Freight Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Freight Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freight Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ground Transportation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freight Insurance include Allianz, EMS Cargo, Towergate, NMU, Gallagher, Bgi, RSA, Barrington and AXA XL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Freight Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freight Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ground Transportation

Shipping Transportation

Air Transportation

Global Freight Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Enterprise

Family

Global Freight Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Freight Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freight Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freight Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allianz

EMS Cargo

Towergate

NMU

Gallagher

Bgi

RSA

Barrington

AXA XL

Bromwall Ltd

AIG

TT Club

DHL

Maersk

Kuehne+Nagel

Chubb

MSC

Zurich Business

Aon

Primo

Clegg Gifford

MIQ Logistics

Finch Commercial

RJJ Freight

Anthony Jones

FM Global

Bellwood Prestbury

GEODIS

DB Schenker

CMA CGM

TPS Global

FreightCenter

Marsh

QuoteRack

Lonham

Blue Water Shipping

nibusinessinfo

Diamond Global

Fibabanka

Viasea

Vero

Unishippers

ShipHub

HDI Global

Loadsure

UPS

Beazley

Spatial Global

Travelers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Freight Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Freight Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Freight Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Freight Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Freight Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Freight Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Freight Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Freight Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Freight Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freight Insurance Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Insurance Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Freight Insurance Market Size Markets,

