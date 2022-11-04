Freight Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Freight Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Freight Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ground Transportation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Freight Insurance include Allianz, EMS Cargo, Towergate, NMU, Gallagher, Bgi, RSA, Barrington and AXA XL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Freight Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Freight Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ground Transportation
Shipping Transportation
Air Transportation
Global Freight Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Enterprise
Family
Global Freight Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Freight Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Freight Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Freight Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allianz
EMS Cargo
Towergate
NMU
Gallagher
Bgi
RSA
Barrington
AXA XL
Bromwall Ltd
AIG
TT Club
DHL
Maersk
Kuehne+Nagel
Chubb
MSC
Zurich Business
Aon
Primo
Clegg Gifford
MIQ Logistics
Finch Commercial
RJJ Freight
Anthony Jones
FM Global
Bellwood Prestbury
GEODIS
DB Schenker
CMA CGM
TPS Global
FreightCenter
Marsh
QuoteRack
Lonham
Blue Water Shipping
nibusinessinfo
Diamond Global
Fibabanka
Viasea
Vero
Unishippers
ShipHub
HDI Global
Loadsure
UPS
Beazley
Spatial Global
Travelers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freight Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Freight Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Freight Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Freight Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Freight Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freight Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Freight Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Freight Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Freight Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freight Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Insurance Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Freight Insurance Market Size Markets,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Return Freight Insurance Market Research Report 2022
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications