Luxury Concierge Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Concierge Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Concierge Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Travel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Concierge Service include Quintessentially, Innerplace, John Paul, One Concierge, Knightsbridge Circle, Pure Entertainment, The Fixer, Velocity Black and Bon Vivant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Concierge Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Travel
Food
Business
Art
Others
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Enterprise
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Concierge Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Concierge Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quintessentially
Innerplace
John Paul
One Concierge
Knightsbridge Circle
Pure Entertainment
The Fixer
Velocity Black
Bon Vivant
Billionaire Concierge
Globe Infinite
48 London
Luxury Worldwide Service
Sincura Group
AZ Luxe
Concierge Group
Villanovo
Ibiza Luxury Concierge
Arburton
Mayfair Lifestyle
Le Collectionist
Aspen
S&S Prestige
Yakkyofy
Alpine Escape
Airhost For You
Ask Laura
Claridge's
Pesto Sea Group
Luxury Concierge
SmartShanghai
Villar Bajwa
Huben Travel
Coralia
Powder Byrne
Marbella
Alfaone Concierge
Highlife
Matrix Concierge
Triple A
BARNES Realty
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Concierge Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Concierge Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Concierge Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Concierge Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Concierge Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Concierge Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Luxury Concierge Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Concierge Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Concierge Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Concierge Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
