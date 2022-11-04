Luxury Concierge Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Concierge Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Luxury Concierge Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Travel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Luxury Concierge Service include Quintessentially, Innerplace, John Paul, One Concierge, Knightsbridge Circle, Pure Entertainment, The Fixer, Velocity Black and Bon Vivant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Luxury Concierge Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Travel

Food

Business

Art

Others

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Enterprise

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Luxury Concierge Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Luxury Concierge Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quintessentially

Innerplace

John Paul

One Concierge

Knightsbridge Circle

Pure Entertainment

The Fixer

Velocity Black

Bon Vivant

Billionaire Concierge

Globe Infinite

48 London

Luxury Worldwide Service

Sincura Group

AZ Luxe

Concierge Group

Villanovo

Ibiza Luxury Concierge

Arburton

Mayfair Lifestyle

Le Collectionist

Aspen

S&S Prestige

Yakkyofy

Alpine Escape

Airhost For You

Ask Laura

Claridge's

Pesto Sea Group

Luxury Concierge

SmartShanghai

Villar Bajwa

Huben Travel

Coralia

Powder Byrne

Marbella

Alfaone Concierge

Highlife

Matrix Concierge

Triple A

BARNES Realty

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Luxury Concierge Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Luxury Concierge Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Luxury Concierge Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Luxury Concierge Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Luxury Concierge Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Concierge Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Luxury Concierge Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Concierge Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Concierge Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Concierge Service Companies

