Cross Trading Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cross Trading Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cross Trading Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cross Trading Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sea Freight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cross Trading Service include Alliance, Global Freight, ICE Cargo, Spatial Globals, Ital Logistics, Wallis Shipping, Elite Logistics, Cosco Carriers and Cargo Movers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cross Trading Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cross Trading Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cross Trading Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sea Freight

Air Freight

Land Freight

Others

Global Cross Trading Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cross Trading Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Chemical Industry

Automobile Industry

Others

Global Cross Trading Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cross Trading Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cross Trading Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cross Trading Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alliance

Global Freight

ICE Cargo

Spatial Globals

Ital Logistics

Wallis Shipping

Elite Logistics

Cosco Carriers

Cargo Movers

Euro-Rijn

ATC Cargo

JWS Shipping

ANC Shipping

MED Lloyd Lines

ILS

Carry Cargo

Everfast Freight

PTBOS

Gemini Freight

IMS

SeaRates

Trust Forwarding

CrossTrade Shipping

IFE Global Digital Logistics

Radius

Airsupply Shipping

JAG UFS

Alpha Associates

Alpha Star

Estelle Shipping

RJJ Freight

OceanBlue Logistics

