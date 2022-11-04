DAB Aerial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of DAB Aerial in global, including the following market information:

Global DAB Aerial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DAB Aerial Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five DAB Aerial companies in 2021 (%)

The global DAB Aerial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Indoor Antenna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DAB Aerial include Ancable, Philex, Alpine, Blaupunkt, Kenwood, Grundig, Bingfu, Pioneer and Sony, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DAB Aerial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DAB Aerial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DAB Aerial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Indoor Antenna

Outdoor Antenna

Global DAB Aerial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DAB Aerial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Car

Yacht

Others

Global DAB Aerial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DAB Aerial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DAB Aerial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DAB Aerial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DAB Aerial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies DAB Aerial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ancable

Philex

Alpine

Blaupunkt

Kenwood

Grundig

Bingfu

Pioneer

Sony

RGTech

Autoleads

Calearo

Celsus

Nextbase

Iskra

Hama

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DAB Aerial Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DAB Aerial Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DAB Aerial Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DAB Aerial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DAB Aerial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global DAB Aerial Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DAB Aerial Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DAB Aerial Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DAB Aerial Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global DAB Aerial Sales by Companies

3.5 Global DAB Aerial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DAB Aerial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers DAB Aerial Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DAB Aerial Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DAB Aerial Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DAB Aerial Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global DAB Aerial Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Indoor Antenna

4.1.3 Outdoor Antenna

4.2 By Type – Global DAB Aerial Revenue & Forec

