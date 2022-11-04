Small Molecule API Development Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Molecule API Development Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Molecule API Development Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical API Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Molecule API Development Service include Thermo Fisher Scientific Patheon, Eurofins, CordenPharma, pfizer, BOC Science, Recipharm, Cambrex, Aji Bio-Pharma and Lonza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small Molecule API Development Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical API
Biological API
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Factory
Research Institutions
Others
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Molecule API Development Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Molecule API Development Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Patheon
Eurofins
CordenPharma
pfizer
BOC Science
Recipharm
Cambrex
Aji Bio-Pharma
Lonza
Asymchem
Catalent
Esteve
Evonik
PCI
Syngene
Almac
Sterling
Onyx Scientific
Regis Technologies
Novasep
ChemPartner
Pharmaron
STA Pharmaceutical
Solvias
Aurigene
WuXi AppTec
Merck Millipore
Minakem
Woodstock Sterile Solutions
ICON plc
BioVectra
Lysis Pharma
Ash Stevens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Small Molecule API Development Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Small Molecule API Development Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Small Molecule API Development Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Small Molecule API Development Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Small Molecule API Development Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Small Molecule API Development Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Small Molecule API Development Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Small Molecule API Development Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Small Molecule API Development Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
