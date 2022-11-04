Smart Home Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Home Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Home Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Home Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homeowners Insurance Premium Discount Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Home Insurance include Nationwide, Amica, Lemonade, Farmers, Hippo, Liberty Mutual, Allstate, AmFam and State Farm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Home Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Home Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Home Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Homeowners Insurance Premium Discount
Smart Home Discounts
Discounts on Professional Monitoring Services
Global Smart Home Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Home Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal
Family
Enterprise
Global Smart Home Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Home Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Home Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Home Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nationwide
Amica
Lemonade
Farmers
Hippo
Liberty Mutual
Allstate
AmFam
State Farm
USAA
Locket
AXA
Vivint
Savvi
Zurich Insurance
TD Insurance
Rogers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Home Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Home Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Home Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Home Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Home Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Home Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Home Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Home Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Home Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Home Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Home Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Home Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Home Insurance Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
