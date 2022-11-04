Identity Security Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Identity Security Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Identity Security Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Identity Security Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Identity Security Solutions include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Okta, Prove, Twingate, Semperis and OneLogin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Identity Security Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Identity Security Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Identity Security Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS)

Global Identity Security Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Identity Security Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Identity Security Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Identity Security Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Identity Security Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Identity Security Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Cisco

Okta

Prove

Twingate

Semperis

OneLogin

One Identity

CyberArk

SailPoint

Broadcom

CrowdStrike

Optiv Security

LibLynx

Adnovum

Regatta

ESTE B?L???M

WCC Group

Novacoast

Curity

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Identity Security Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Identity Security Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Identity Security Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Identity Security Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Identity Security Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Identity Security Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Identity Security Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Identity Security Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Identity Security Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Identity Security Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Identity Security Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Identity Security Solutions Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Identity Security Soluti

