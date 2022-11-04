Offshore Weather Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Weather Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Offshore Weather Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offshore Weather Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Short-range Forecasting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offshore Weather Services include DTN, OWS ASIA, StormGeo, Vento Maritime, Buoyweather, MetraWeather, PredictWind, Infoplaza and AMT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offshore Weather Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offshore Weather Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offshore Weather Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Short-range Forecasting
Medium-range Forecasting
Long-range Forecasting
Global Offshore Weather Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Offshore Weather Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Shipping
Offshore Wind Operations
Others
Global Offshore Weather Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Offshore Weather Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Offshore Weather Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Offshore Weather Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DTN
OWS ASIA
StormGeo
Vento Maritime
Buoyweather
MetraWeather
PredictWind
Infoplaza
AMT
SignalHire
Ocens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offshore Weather Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offshore Weather Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offshore Weather Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offshore Weather Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offshore Weather Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offshore Weather Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offshore Weather Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offshore Weather Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Weather Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Offshore Weather Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Weather Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Weather Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Weather Services Companies
