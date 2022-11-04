Offshore Weather Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore Weather Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore Weather Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Offshore Weather Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short-range Forecasting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Offshore Weather Services include DTN, OWS ASIA, StormGeo, Vento Maritime, Buoyweather, MetraWeather, PredictWind, Infoplaza and AMT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Offshore Weather Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore Weather Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Offshore Weather Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short-range Forecasting

Medium-range Forecasting

Long-range Forecasting

Global Offshore Weather Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Offshore Weather Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Shipping

Offshore Wind Operations

Others

Global Offshore Weather Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Offshore Weather Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore Weather Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore Weather Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DTN

OWS ASIA

StormGeo

Vento Maritime

Buoyweather

MetraWeather

PredictWind

Infoplaza

AMT

SignalHire

Ocens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore Weather Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore Weather Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore Weather Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore Weather Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Offshore Weather Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore Weather Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore Weather Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore Weather Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore Weather Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Offshore Weather Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Weather Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore Weather Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore Weather Services Companies

