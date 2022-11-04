Satellite Positioning Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Positioning Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Satellite Positioning Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Precise Positioning Service (PPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Satellite Positioning Service include Hexagon, Trimble, Fugro, DDK Positioning, BEV, ESSP, CGI, SwissTopo and ISRO. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Satellite Positioning Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Precise Positioning Service (PPS)

Standard Positioning Service (SPS)

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Aviation

Land

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Satellite Positioning Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Satellite Positioning Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hexagon

Trimble

Fugro

DDK Positioning

BEV

ESSP

CGI

SwissTopo

ISRO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Satellite Positioning Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Satellite Positioning Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Satellite Positioning Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Satellite Positioning Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Satellite Positioning Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Satellite Positioning Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Satellite Positioning Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Satellite Positioning Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Satellite Positioning Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Satellite Positioning Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

