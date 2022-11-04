Cooking Oil Collection Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cooking Oil Collection Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cooking Oil Collection Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Waste Oil Collection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cooking Oil Collection Services include DAR PRO, Olleco, Cater Oils, MBP Solutions, Green Oil, Redux, BIO OIL Group, Cookers Bulk Oil System and EcoOil Recycling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cooking Oil Collection Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Waste Oil Collection

Used Oil Collection

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Manufacturing

Commercial Kitchens

Shopping Centres

Hotels / Motels

Others

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cooking Oil Collection Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cooking Oil Collection Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cooking Oil Collection Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DAR PRO

Olleco

Cater Oils

MBP Solutions

Green Oil

Redux

BIO OIL Group

Cookers Bulk Oil System

EcoOil Recycling

Sanimax

Grand Natural

Oz Oils

Mahoney Environmental

BioUKFuels

Wholesome Foods

SeQuential

iTreat Waste

Your Oil Man

First Mile

Illes Control

Ethicoil Group

