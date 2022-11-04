Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) include eClinical Solutions LLC, CIMS Global, Axiom Real-Time Metrics, IBM Watson Health, Veeva System, Oracle Corporation and Ennov, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Medical Device Companies

Pharma/Biotech Companies

Others

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

eClinical Solutions LLC

CIMS Global

Axiom Real-Time Metrics

IBM Watson Health

Veeva System

Oracle Corporation

Ennov

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1

