Corporate Elearning Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corporate Elearning in Global, including the following market information:

Global Corporate Elearning Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corporate Elearning market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online e-learning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corporate Elearning include Cegid, Cegos, Cornerstone, Crossknowledge, Hive Learning, Infopro, Intuition, Kallidus Ltd. and Kineo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corporate Elearning companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corporate Elearning Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Corporate Elearning Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online e-learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Mobile e-learning

Others

Global Corporate Elearning Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Corporate Elearning Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Global Corporate Elearning Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Corporate Elearning Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corporate Elearning revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corporate Elearning revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cegid

Cegos

Cornerstone

Crossknowledge

Hive Learning

Infopro

Intuition

Kallidus Ltd.

Kineo

Learning Pool

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG)

Media Zoo

Mind Tools

Netex

NIIT Corporation

Omniplex

Skillsoft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corporate Elearning Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corporate Elearning Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corporate Elearning Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corporate Elearning Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corporate Elearning Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corporate Elearning Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corporate Elearning Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corporate Elearning Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Elearning Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Corporate Elearning Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Elearning Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corporate Elearning Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Elearning Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Corporate El

