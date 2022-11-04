Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Long Sticky Rice
Round Sticky Rice
Segment by Application
Home
Commercial
By Company
Wonnapob
Golden Grain
Khanh Tam Private
Thai Hua
SIX STARS RICE
Mitnumchai Rice
FAR EAST RICE
Louis Dreyfus Company
Jasmine
Unigrain
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Polished Glutinous Rice Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polished Glutinous Rice
1.2 Polished Glutinous Rice Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Long Sticky Rice
1.2.3 Round Sticky Rice
1.3 Polished Glutinous Rice Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polished Glutinous Rice Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polished Glutinous Rice Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polished Glutinous Rice Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Polished Glutinous Rice Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polished Glutinous Rice Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Polished Gluti
