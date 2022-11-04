Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Equipment Leasing Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passenger Car Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Equipment Leasing Services include Avis Budget, Blueline Rental, Daimler Group, Enterprise Holdings, H&E Equipment Services, Home Depot Rentals, LeasePlan, Sunbelt Rental and The Hertz Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Equipment Leasing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Trucks

Utility Trailer

RV (Recreational Vehicle)

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Customers

Non-commercial Customers

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Equipment Leasing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Equipment Leasing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avis Budget

Blueline Rental

Daimler Group

Enterprise Holdings

H&E Equipment Services

Home Depot Rentals

LeasePlan

Sunbelt Rental

The Hertz Corporation

United Rental

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

