Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Equipment Leasing Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Passenger Car Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Equipment Leasing Services include Avis Budget, Blueline Rental, Daimler Group, Enterprise Holdings, H&E Equipment Services, Home Depot Rentals, LeasePlan, Sunbelt Rental and The Hertz Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Equipment Leasing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Trucks
Utility Trailer
RV (Recreational Vehicle)
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Customers
Non-commercial Customers
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Equipment Leasing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Equipment Leasing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Avis Budget
Blueline Rental
Daimler Group
Enterprise Holdings
H&E Equipment Services
Home Depot Rentals
LeasePlan
Sunbelt Rental
The Hertz Corporation
United Rental
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Equipment Leasing Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
