Global Athleisure Market Research Report 2022
Athleisure market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Athleisure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wear Clothing
Footwear
Others
Segment by Application
Men's
Women's
Kid's
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Lululemon Athletica, Inc.
Adidas AG
TPUMA SE
Nike, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc.
TEREZ
Esprit Retail B.V. & Co. KG
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Athleisure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wear Clothing
1.2.3 Footwear
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Athleisure Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men's
1.3.3 Women's
1.3.4 Kid's
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Athleisure Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Athleisure Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Athleisure Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Athleisure Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Athleisure Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Athleisure Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Athleisure Industry Trends
2.3.2 Athleisure Market Drivers
2.3.3 Athleisure Market Challenges
2.3.4 Athleisure Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Athleisure Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Athleisure Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Athleisure Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Athleisure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Athleisure Revenue
3.4 Global Athleisure Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Athleisure Market Concentration Ratio (C
