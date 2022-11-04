Agricultural Drone Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agricultural Drone Service is All About Providing Farmers with Drone-powered Agricultural Solutions for Crop Yield Forecasting, Accurate Crop Counting, Crop Emergence Analysis, Irrigation Monitoring, Crop Health Assessment, Field Soil Analysis, Livestock Management, Pesticide Spraying and More. by Using Drones Equipped with Advanced Sensors to Obtain Accurate Data, Identify Any Crop Problems and Provide Valuable Production Information, Agricultural Drone Service Can Significantly Reduce Agricultural Production Costs and Increase Productivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Drone Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agricultural Drone Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aerial Photography Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Drone Services include FlyGuys, Dronitech, Equinox's Drones, Queensland Drones, DJM Aerial Solutions, PrecisionHawk, Advanced Aerial Solutions, My Drone Services and Aerodata, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Drone Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market, by Service Item, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Segment Percentages, by Service Item, 2021 (%)
Aerial Photography Service
Surveying and Mapping Service
Spraying Service
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Crop
Livestock
Others
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agricultural Drone Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agricultural Drone Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FlyGuys
Dronitech
Equinox's Drones
Queensland Drones
DJM Aerial Solutions
PrecisionHawk
Advanced Aerial Solutions
My Drone Services
Aerodata
SkyDeploy
Consortiq
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Drone Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Service Item
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Drone Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Drone Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Drone Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Drone Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Drone Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Drone Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Agricultural Drone Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Drone Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Drone Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Dro
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/