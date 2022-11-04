Electronic Contract Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Contract Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Contract Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Contract Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Contract Management include SAP Ariba, IBM, Concord, Icertis, PandaDoc, Oracle, Coupa, Conga and DHC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Contract Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Contract Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Contract Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Electronic Contract Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Contract Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bank

Insurance

Trust & Securities & Funds

Internet Finance

Others

Global Electronic Contract Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Contract Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Contract Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Contract Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP Ariba

IBM

Concord

Icertis

PandaDoc

Oracle

Coupa

Conga

DHC

Seeyon

ContractPod Technologies

ManageEngine ServiceDesk

Gatekeeper

Parley Pro

Outlaw

Landray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Contract Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Contract Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Contract Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Contract Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Contract Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Contract Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Contract Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Contract Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Contract Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Contract Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Contract Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Contract Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

