Global Toys Market Research Report 2022
Toys market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Toys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Outdoor & Sports Toys
Dolls
Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys
Games/Puzzles
Building Sets
Action Figures & Accessories
Others
Segment by Application
Age 0-3
Age 3-6
Age 6-12
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Lego
Mattel
Bandai Namco
Fisher-Price
Barbie
Nerf
Hasbro
Hot Wheels
My Little Pony
Mobile Suit Gundam
Play-Doh
Monopoly
Playskool
Magic: The Gathering
Monster High
MEGA Bloks
Yo-Kai Watch
Transformers
Power Rangers
American Girl
Littlest Pet Shop
Masked Rider
TOMICA
Tomy Company
FurReal Friends
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Outdoor & Sports Toys
1.2.3 Dolls
1.2.4 Infant/Toddler/Preschool Toys
1.2.5 Games/Puzzles
1.2.6 Building Sets
1.2.7 Action Figures & Accessories
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Toys Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Age 0-3
1.3.3 Age 3-6
1.3.4 Age 6-12
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Toys Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Toys Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Toys Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Toys Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Toys Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Toys Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Toys Industry Trends
2.3.2 Toys Market Drivers
2.3.3 Toys Market Challenges
2.3.4 Toys Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Toys Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Toys Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Toys Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Toys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Toys Revenue
3.4 Global Toys Market Concentratio
