Tactical HF Radio Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HF communications are best suited for long distance communication between ground operators and base stations. The field benefits of VHF over HF radio is in their relative immunity to space weather conditions or electrical interference.

The global Tactical HF Radio market was valued at 1580.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2454 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Tactical HF Radio include L3Harris, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon), Leonardo, Codan Communications, Barrett Communications, Datron World Communications and Rohde & Schwarz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tactical HF Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

