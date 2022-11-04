Global and United States Agriculture Tractors Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Agriculture Tractors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture Tractors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Agriculture Tractors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
4WD Agriculture Tractor
2WD Agriculture Tractor
Others
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Horticulture
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Deere
New Holland
Kubota
Mahindra
Kioti
CHALLENGER
AGCO
CASEIH
JCB
AgriArgo
Same Deutz-Fahr
V.S.T Tillers
Ferrari
Earth Tools
Grillo spa
Zetor
Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)
Indofarm Tractors
Sonalika International
YTO Group
LOVOL
Zoomlion
Shifeng
Dongfeng farm
Wuzheng
Jinma
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agriculture Tractors Product Introduction
1.2 Global Agriculture Tractors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Agriculture Tractors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Agriculture Tractors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Agriculture Tractors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Agriculture Tractors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Agriculture Tractors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Agriculture Tractors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Agriculture Tractors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Agriculture Tractors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Agriculture Tractors Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Agriculture Tractors Industry Trends
1.5.2 Agriculture Tractors Market Drivers
1.5.3 Agriculture Tractors Market Challenges
1.5.4 Agriculture Tractors Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Agriculture Tractors Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 4WD Agriculture Tractor
2.1.2 2WD Agriculture Tractor
2.1.3 Others
2.2 Global Agriculture Tractors Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Agriculture Tractors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
