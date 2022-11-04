Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles include Saint-Gobain, Armstrong World Industries, Gebr. Knauf, Hunter Douglas, KET Ceilings, Aerolite Industries, Rockfon, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk and Georgia-Pacific and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mineral Fiber
Metal
Gypsum
Others
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Non-Residential
Residential
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Armstrong World Industries
Gebr. Knauf
Hunter Douglas
KET Ceilings
Aerolite Industries
Rockfon
Odenwald Faserplattenwerk
Georgia-Pacific
SAS International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Acous
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Luxury Ceiling Tiles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Drop Ceiling Tiles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Ceiling Tiles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Acoustic Ceiling Tiles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications