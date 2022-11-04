Laser Scored Bag Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bags with Laser Scored opening are preferred over other products for its ease of opening feature. For proper tearing of product, score line is made by vaporizing. This allows consumers to open the laser scored Bags with pinch and peel process. Laser scored opening technology facilitates precise packaging methods and neat and finished peeling while opening.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laser Scored Bag in global, including the following market information:

Global Laser Scored Bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laser Scored Bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laser Scored Bag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laser Scored Bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inline Laser Scoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laser Scored Bag include Lithotype, Proampac, Mondi Group, Wipak (UK) Ltd, Uflex Ltd, UNI Packaging and Sonoco Products Company., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laser Scored Bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laser Scored Bag Market, by Technology, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Scored Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Inline Laser Scoring

Transverse Laser Scoring

Freeform Laser Scoring

Micro-perforation Scoring

Others

Global Laser Scored Bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Scored Bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Laser Scored Bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laser Scored Bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laser Scored Bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laser Scored Bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laser Scored Bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laser Scored Bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lithotype

Proampac

Mondi Group

Wipak (UK) Ltd

Uflex Ltd

UNI Packaging

Sonoco Products Company.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laser Scored Bag Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Technology

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laser Scored Bag Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laser Scored Bag Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laser Scored Bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laser Scored Bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laser Scored Bag Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laser Scored Bag Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laser Scored Bag Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laser Scored Bag Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laser Scored Bag Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laser Scored Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laser Scored Bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laser Scored Bag Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Scored Bag Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laser Scored Bag Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laser Scored Bag Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Technology – Global Laser Scored Bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

