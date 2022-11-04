Brass Washer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Brass Washer in global, including the following market information:
Global Brass Washer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Brass Washer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Brass Washer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Brass Washer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Brass Washer include Binder Metal Products, Inc, Boker's, Inc, Monroe Engineering Products, Parker Hannifin Instrumentation Products Div, Fairchild Auto-Mated Parts, Inc, Arlington Fastener Co, Associated Fastening Products, Inc, Wyandotte Industries, Inc and Matenaer Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Brass Washer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Brass Washer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brass Washer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1mm
2mm
Others
Global Brass Washer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brass Washer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Power
Chemical Industry
Aviation
Car
Others
Global Brass Washer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Brass Washer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Brass Washer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Brass Washer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Brass Washer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Brass Washer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Binder Metal Products, Inc
Boker's, Inc
Monroe Engineering Products
Parker Hannifin Instrumentation Products Div
Fairchild Auto-Mated Parts, Inc
Arlington Fastener Co
Associated Fastening Products, Inc
Wyandotte Industries, Inc
Matenaer Corporation
Serra Manufacturing Corp
California Metal & Supply, Inc
LCS Company
Wilke Enginuity, Inc
Michaels Machine Co
Elkins Machine & Tool Co., Inc
SPIROL International Corporation
Hi-Standard Machining Co., Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Brass Washer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Brass Washer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Brass Washer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Brass Washer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Brass Washer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Brass Washer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Brass Washer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Brass Washer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Brass Washer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Brass Washer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Brass Washer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brass Washer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Brass Washer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Washer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brass Washer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Washer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Brass Washer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 1mm
4.1.3 2mm
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type –
