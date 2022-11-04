Brass Washer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brass Washer in global, including the following market information:

Global Brass Washer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brass Washer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Brass Washer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brass Washer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brass Washer include Binder Metal Products, Inc, Boker's, Inc, Monroe Engineering Products, Parker Hannifin Instrumentation Products Div, Fairchild Auto-Mated Parts, Inc, Arlington Fastener Co, Associated Fastening Products, Inc, Wyandotte Industries, Inc and Matenaer Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brass Washer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brass Washer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brass Washer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1mm

2mm

Others

Global Brass Washer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brass Washer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Power

Chemical Industry

Aviation

Car

Others

Global Brass Washer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brass Washer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brass Washer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brass Washer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brass Washer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Brass Washer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Binder Metal Products, Inc

Boker's, Inc

Monroe Engineering Products

Parker Hannifin Instrumentation Products Div

Fairchild Auto-Mated Parts, Inc

Arlington Fastener Co

Associated Fastening Products, Inc

Wyandotte Industries, Inc

Matenaer Corporation

Serra Manufacturing Corp

California Metal & Supply, Inc

LCS Company

Wilke Enginuity, Inc

Michaels Machine Co

Elkins Machine & Tool Co., Inc

SPIROL International Corporation

Hi-Standard Machining Co., Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brass Washer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brass Washer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brass Washer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brass Washer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brass Washer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brass Washer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brass Washer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brass Washer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brass Washer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brass Washer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brass Washer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brass Washer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brass Washer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Washer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brass Washer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brass Washer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Brass Washer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 1mm

4.1.3 2mm

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type –

