Aluminum Handle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Handle in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Handle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Handle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Aluminum Handle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Handle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chrome Plating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Handle include Polar Hardware Mfg. Co., Inc., Monroe Engineering Products, Keystone Electronics Corp, Fairchild Auto-Mated Parts, Inc, G & J Steel & Tubing, Inc, Hi-Standard Machining Co., Inc, Strybuc Industries, Morton Machine Works and Pencom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Handle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Handle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chrome Plating

Galvanized

Others

Global Aluminum Handle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Handle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Railway

Architecture

Ships

Others

Global Aluminum Handle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aluminum Handle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Handle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Handle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Handle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Aluminum Handle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polar Hardware Mfg. Co., Inc.

Monroe Engineering Products

Keystone Electronics Corp

Fairchild Auto-Mated Parts, Inc

G & J Steel & Tubing, Inc

Hi-Standard Machining Co., Inc

Strybuc Industries

Morton Machine Works

Pencom

Total Refrigeration Gaskets, Inc

Jergens, Inc

Daco Precision – Tool

Orr & Orr, Inc

Vlier

Abbatron

Extrude-A-Trim

Stafford Manufacturing Corp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Handle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Handle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Handle Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Handle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Handle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Handle Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Handle Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Handle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Handle Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Handle Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Handle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Handle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Handle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Handle Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Handle Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Handle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Handle Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Chrome Platin

