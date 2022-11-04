Sustainable Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sustainable Furniture in global, including the following market information:

Global Sustainable Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sustainable Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sustainable Furniture companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sustainable Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tables and Chairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sustainable Furniture include Maiden Home, West Elm, Sabai, Medley, Avocado, Burrow, Made Trade, Inside Weather and The Citizenry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sustainable Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sustainable Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sustainable Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tables and Chairs

Sofa

Bed

Others

Global Sustainable Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sustainable Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Sustainable Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sustainable Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sustainable Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sustainable Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sustainable Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sustainable Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maiden Home

West Elm

Sabai

Medley

Avocado

Burrow

Made Trade

Inside Weather

The Citizenry

Joybird

Goodee

Koskela

Tomas & Jani

Savvy Rest

Thuma

Viva Terra

Greenington

Pottery Barn

Crate & Barrel

EcoBalanza

Myakka

Cisco Home

Viesso

Haiku Designs

Jan Hendzel

Sebastian Cox

Knaughty Log

Simbly

Hill Cross

Lugo

Mater

PlushBeds

Copeland Furniture

Skagerak

Interface

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sustainable Furniture Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sustainable Furniture Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sustainable Furniture Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sustainable Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sustainable Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sustainable Furniture Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sustainable Furniture Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sustainable Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sustainable Furniture Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sustainable Furniture Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sustainable Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sustainable Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sustainable Furniture Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Furniture Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sustainable Furniture Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Furniture Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

