Sustainable Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sustainable Furniture in global, including the following market information:
Global Sustainable Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sustainable Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sustainable Furniture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sustainable Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tables and Chairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sustainable Furniture include Maiden Home, West Elm, Sabai, Medley, Avocado, Burrow, Made Trade, Inside Weather and The Citizenry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sustainable Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sustainable Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sustainable Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tables and Chairs
Sofa
Bed
Others
Global Sustainable Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sustainable Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Sustainable Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sustainable Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sustainable Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sustainable Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sustainable Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sustainable Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Maiden Home
West Elm
Sabai
Medley
Avocado
Burrow
Made Trade
Inside Weather
The Citizenry
Joybird
Goodee
Koskela
Tomas & Jani
Savvy Rest
Thuma
Viva Terra
Greenington
Pottery Barn
Crate & Barrel
EcoBalanza
Myakka
Cisco Home
Viesso
Haiku Designs
Jan Hendzel
Sebastian Cox
Knaughty Log
Simbly
Hill Cross
Lugo
Mater
PlushBeds
Copeland Furniture
Skagerak
Interface
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sustainable Furniture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sustainable Furniture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sustainable Furniture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sustainable Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sustainable Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sustainable Furniture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sustainable Furniture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sustainable Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sustainable Furniture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sustainable Furniture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sustainable Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sustainable Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sustainable Furniture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Furniture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sustainable Furniture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sustainable Furniture Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
