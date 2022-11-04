Electric Garage Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Garage Heater in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Garage Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Garage Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Garage Heater companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Garage Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fan-forced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Garage Heater include Lasko, Dimplex, KING, NewAir, Cadet, Dr. Infrared Heater, Dyna-Glo, Comfort Zone and Broan-NuTone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Garage Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Garage Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Garage Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fan-forced

Infrared

Ceramic

Global Electric Garage Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Garage Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Electric Garage Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Garage Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Garage Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Garage Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Garage Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Garage Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lasko

Dimplex

KING

NewAir

Cadet

Dr. Infrared Heater

Dyna-Glo

Comfort Zone

Broan-NuTone

Modine

Hexago

Marley Fahrenheat

TPI Corporation

Stiebel Eltron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Garage Heater Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Garage Heater Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Garage Heater Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Garage Heater Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Garage Heater Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Garage Heater Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Garage Heater Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Garage Heater Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Garage Heater Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Garage Heater Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Garage Heater Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Garage Heater Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Garage Heater Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Garage Heater Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Garage Heater Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Garage Heater Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

