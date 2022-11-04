Structural Firefighting Garment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Firefighting Garment in global, including the following market information:

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Structural Firefighting Garment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Structural Firefighting Garment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Firefighting Garment include Elliotts, MSA, Bristol Uniforms, S-Gard, Hunter Apparel Solutions, PGI, FlamePro, Texport Fire Beast and Gore-tex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Firefighting Garment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coat

Pants

Others

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indoor Firefighting

Wild Firefighting

Marine Firefighting

Others

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Elliotts

MSA

Bristol Uniforms

S-Gard

Hunter Apparel Solutions

PGI

FlamePro

Texport Fire Beast

Gore-tex

Stewart & Heaton

CrewBoss

Ricochet

Rosenbauer

Glofab

Seyntex

Eagle Technical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Firefighting Garment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Firefighting Garment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Firefighting Garment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Firefighting Garment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Firefighting Garment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Firefighting Garment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Firefighting

