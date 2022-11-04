Structural Firefighting Garment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Firefighting Garment in global, including the following market information:
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Structural Firefighting Garment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Structural Firefighting Garment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Structural Firefighting Garment include Elliotts, MSA, Bristol Uniforms, S-Gard, Hunter Apparel Solutions, PGI, FlamePro, Texport Fire Beast and Gore-tex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Structural Firefighting Garment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coat
Pants
Others
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Indoor Firefighting
Wild Firefighting
Marine Firefighting
Others
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Structural Firefighting Garment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Elliotts
MSA
Bristol Uniforms
S-Gard
Hunter Apparel Solutions
PGI
FlamePro
Texport Fire Beast
Gore-tex
Stewart & Heaton
CrewBoss
Ricochet
Rosenbauer
Glofab
Seyntex
Eagle Technical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Structural Firefighting Garment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Structural Firefighting Garment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Structural Firefighting Garment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Structural Firefighting Garment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Firefighting Garment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Firefighting Garment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Firefighting Garment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Firefighting
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications