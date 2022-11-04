Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle in global, including the following market information:
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fishing Tackle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle include Gerber, Musta, AFW, VMC, Calcutta, PENN, Shimano, Daiwa and Okuma, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fishing Tackle
Fishing Gear
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beginner
Professional
Others
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gerber
Musta
AFW
VMC
Calcutta
PENN
Shimano
Daiwa
Okuma
St-Croix
Black Hole
Temple Reef
Garmin
Berkley
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saltwater Fishing Gear and Tackle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
