Smart Parking Bollards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Parking Bollards in global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smart Parking Bollards companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Parking Bollards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydraulic Powered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Parking Bollards include AIRA, NOVATILU, Streetscape, E-Station, Consel Group, Gogoro, Sydney Parking Solutions, Parklio and PShare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Parking Bollards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydraulic Powered

Pneumatic Powered

Electric Powered

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Parking Bollards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Parking Bollards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smart Parking Bollards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smart Parking Bollards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AIRA

NOVATILU

Streetscape

E-Station

Consel Group

Gogoro

Sydney Parking Solutions

Parklio

PShare

SecureSpot

Calpipe Industries (Atkore)

FAAC

ATG Access

APT Controls Group (SWARCO)

Leda Security

Pilomat

CAME

Marshalls

Avon Barrier

La Barriere Automatique

RIB Srl

O&O Srl

Ramguard Bollards

Hangzhou Dinglong

Bnova

Beijing Zhuoao

