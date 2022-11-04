Smart Parking Bollards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Parking Bollards in global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smart Parking Bollards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Parking Bollards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydraulic Powered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Parking Bollards include AIRA, NOVATILU, Streetscape, E-Station, Consel Group, Gogoro, Sydney Parking Solutions, Parklio and PShare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Parking Bollards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydraulic Powered
Pneumatic Powered
Electric Powered
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Parking Bollards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Parking Bollards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Parking Bollards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Parking Bollards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AIRA
NOVATILU
Streetscape
E-Station
Consel Group
Gogoro
Sydney Parking Solutions
Parklio
PShare
SecureSpot
Calpipe Industries (Atkore)
FAAC
ATG Access
APT Controls Group (SWARCO)
Leda Security
Pilomat
CAME
Marshalls
Avon Barrier
La Barriere Automatique
RIB Srl
O&O Srl
Ramguard Bollards
Hangzhou Dinglong
Bnova
Beijing Zhuoao
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Parking Bollards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Parking Bollards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Parking Bollards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Parking Bollards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smart Parking Bollards Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Parking Bollards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Parking Bollards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Parking Bollards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smart Parking Bollards Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smart Parking Bollards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Parking Bollards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smart Parking Bollards Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Parking Bollards Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Parking Bollards Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Parking Bollards Companies
4 Sights by Product
