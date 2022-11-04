Global Transportation IT Spending Market Research Report 2022
Transportation IT Spending market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation IT Spending market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software and Solutions
IT Services
Segment by Application
Airlines
Waterways
Railways
Road Transport
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Accenture
Cisco Systems
GE Transportation Systems
IBM
Siemens
Amadeus
Alstom
Atos
Bass Software
Capgemini
Cognizant
Cubic
Damarel
Descarts Systems
DNV GL
Ikusi
Indra Sistemas
KAPSCH
LG CNS
Mindfire Solutions
NEC
Northrop Grumman
Wayne RESA
Rockwell Collins
SAP
TCS
Thales Group
Veson Nautical
Wipro
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software and Solutions
1.2.4 IT Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Airlines
1.3.3 Waterways
1.3.4 Railways
1.3.5 Road Transport
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Transportation IT Spending Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Transportation IT Spending Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Transportation IT Spending Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Transportation IT Spending Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Transportation IT Spending Industry Trends
2.3.2 Transportation IT Spending Market Drivers
2.3.3 Transportation IT Spending Market Challenges
2.3.4 Transportation IT Spending Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Transportation IT Spending Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Transportation IT Spending Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Transportation IT Spending Revenue M
