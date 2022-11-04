2022-2030 Report on Global After-School Program Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the After-School Program market, covering market size for segment by type (Educational Assistance & Tutoring, Music and Art, etc.), by application (3-6 Years Old, 7-12 Years Old, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Young Men's Christian Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, After-School All-Stars, WINGS for Kids, After School Programs (ASP), etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for After-School Program from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the After-School Program market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of After-School Program including:

Young Men's Christian Association

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

After-School All-Stars

WINGS for Kids

After School Programs (ASP)

Children of Promise

The Sanctuary on 8th Street

Sunset Neighborhood Beacon Center

New York Edge

Knowledge Beginnings Learning Centers

Tutor Time Child Care and Learning Centers

Kids Klub Child Development Centers

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Educational Assistance & Tutoring

Music and Art

Organized Physical Activities

Food and Concessions

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

3-6 Years Old

7-12 Years Old

13-21 Years Old

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 After-School Program Market Overview

1.1 After-School Program Definition

1.2 Global After-School Program Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global After-School Program Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global After-School Program Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global After-School Program Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global After-School Program Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 After-School Program Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 After-School Program Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global After-School Program Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global After-School Program Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global After-School Program Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 After-School Program Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global After-School Program Market by Type

3.1.1 Educational Assistance & Tutoring

3.1.2 Music and Art

3.1.3 Organized Physical Activities

3.1.4 Food and Concessions

3.1.5 Others

