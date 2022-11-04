Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Air Dehumidifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Air Dehumidifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Air Dehumidifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Air Dehumidifier include Sharp Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Corp., Danby, Dyson, Frigidaire, Great Innovation LLC, Haier and HeavenFresh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Air Dehumidifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Type

Cooling Type

Multifunctional Type

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sharp Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

LG Corp.

Danby

Dyson

Frigidaire

Great Innovation LLC

Haier

HeavenFresh

Arovast Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Pure n Natural Systems Inc.

Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft

Sunbeam Product Inc.

Guardian Technologies LLC

Venta Air Technologies

Whirlpool Corp.

BONECO AG

Sylvane Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Air Dehumidifier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Air Dehumidifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Air Dehumidifier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air Dehumidifier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Air Dehumidifier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air De

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Articles