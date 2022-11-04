Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Air Dehumidifier in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Air Dehumidifier companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Air Dehumidifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Air Dehumidifier include Sharp Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Corp., Danby, Dyson, Frigidaire, Great Innovation LLC, Haier and HeavenFresh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Air Dehumidifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Type
Cooling Type
Multifunctional Type
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Air Dehumidifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sharp Corp.
Panasonic Corp.
LG Corp.
Danby
Dyson
Frigidaire
Great Innovation LLC
Haier
HeavenFresh
Arovast Corp.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Pure n Natural Systems Inc.
Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft
Sunbeam Product Inc.
Guardian Technologies LLC
Venta Air Technologies
Whirlpool Corp.
BONECO AG
Sylvane Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Air Dehumidifier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Air Dehumidifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Air Dehumidifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Air Dehumidifier Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air Dehumidifier Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Air Dehumidifier Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Air De
