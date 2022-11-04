Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Under Cabinet Type Hoods in global, including the following market information:
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Under Cabinet Type Hoods companies in 2021 (%)
The global Under Cabinet Type Hoods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Axial Flow Hood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Under Cabinet Type Hoods include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Haier Group Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Panasonic Corp, Broan, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Captive-Aire Systems Inc. and Electrolux AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Under Cabinet Type Hoods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Axial Flow Hood
Centrifugal Hood
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Others
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Siemens AG
Haier Group Corporation
Miele & Cie. KG
Panasonic Corp
Broan, Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
Captive-Aire Systems Inc.
Electrolux AB
KOBE Range Hoods
Falmec S.p.A.
Glen Appliances Private Limited
Elica S.p.A.
Robert Bosch GmbH
IFB Industries Limited
Asko Appliances AB
Beko PLC
Systemair AB
Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Under Cabinet Type Hoods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Under Cabinet Type Hoods Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies
