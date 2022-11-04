Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Under Cabinet Type Hoods in global, including the following market information:

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Under Cabinet Type Hoods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Under Cabinet Type Hoods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Axial Flow Hood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Under Cabinet Type Hoods include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Haier Group Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Panasonic Corp, Broan, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Captive-Aire Systems Inc. and Electrolux AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Under Cabinet Type Hoods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Axial Flow Hood

Centrifugal Hood

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Others

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Under Cabinet Type Hoods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Haier Group Corporation

Miele & Cie. KG

Panasonic Corp

Broan, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Captive-Aire Systems Inc.

Electrolux AB

KOBE Range Hoods

Falmec S.p.A.

Glen Appliances Private Limited

Elica S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

IFB Industries Limited

Asko Appliances AB

Beko PLC

Systemair AB

Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Under Cabinet Type Hoods Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Under Cabinet Type Hoods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Under Cabinet Type Hoods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Under Cabinet Type Hoods Companies

