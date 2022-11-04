2022-2030 Report on Global Brand Licensing Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Brand Licensing market, covering market size for segment by type (Apparels, Toys, etc.), by application (Entertainment, Corporate Trademarks or Brand, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Brand Licensing from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Brand Licensing market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Brand Licensing including:
The Walt Disney Company
Meredith Corporation
PVH Corp.
Iconix Brand Group
Authentic Brands Group
Universal Brand Development
Nickelodeon
Major League Baseball
IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company)
Sanrio
Sequential Brands Group
Westinghouse
General Motors
National Basketball Association
Electrolux
National Football League
Warner Bros. Consumer Products
The Pokemon Company International
Procter & Gamble
Ferrari
Ralph Lauren
Mattel
Ford Motor Company
BBC Worldwide
The Hershey Company
Stanley Black & Decker
PGA Tour
National Hockey League
Sunkist Growers
WWE
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Apparels
Toys
Home Decoration
Software or Video Games
Food and Beverage
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Entertainment
Corporate Trademarks or Brand
Fashion
Sports
Others
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Chapter 1 Brand Licensing Market Overview
1.1 Brand Licensing Definition
1.2 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Brand Licensing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Brand Licensing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Brand Licensing Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Brand Licensing Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Brand Licensing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Brand Licensing Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Brand Licensing Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Brand Licensing Market by Type
3.1.1 Apparels
3.1.2 Toys
3.1.3 Home Decoration
3.1.4 Software or Video Games
3.1.5 Food and Beverage
3.2 Global Brand Licensing Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Brand Licens
