Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ingredient of Tender Skin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products include Vivi's Secret, Jcare, Oshadhi, Aura Cacia, AFU, Cocojoj, White Rose Oil, Paula's Choice and GOODHERBOR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ingredient of Tender Skin
Ingredient of Dandruff Containment
Others
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Odor Inhibitors
Skin Conditioning Agents
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vivi's Secret
Jcare
Oshadhi
Aura Cacia
AFU
Cocojoj
White Rose Oil
Paula's Choice
GOODHERBOR
CAMENAE
Isivuno Naturals
Kazima Cosmetics
Do Essential Oils
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grapefruit Oil Skincare Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grapefruit
