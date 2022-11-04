Nail Patches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nail Patches in global, including the following market information:
Global Nail Patches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nail Patches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five Nail Patches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nail Patches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Patches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nail Patches include Kerasal, KIKO Milano, Aztec, Finga-nails, FungeX, Homax, SweetColor, CHOMSY and CandyMoyo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nail Patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nail Patches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Nail Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full Patches
Non-full Patches
Global Nail Patches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Nail Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Nail Patches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Nail Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nail Patches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nail Patches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nail Patches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies Nail Patches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kerasal
KIKO Milano
Aztec
Finga-nails
FungeX
Homax
SweetColor
CHOMSY
CandyMoyo
KASI
MissCandy
KellyKessa
Maychao
MINISO
Catbox
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nail Patches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nail Patches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nail Patches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nail Patches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nail Patches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nail Patches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nail Patches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nail Patches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nail Patches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nail Patches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nail Patches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nail Patches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nail Patches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nail Patches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nail Patches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nail Patches Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nail Patches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Full Patches
4.1.3 Non-full Patches
4.2 By Type –
