Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Are Versatile Floor Cleaning Machines That Scrub, Polish or Buff Floors to Maintain Their Appearance by Using Rotating Brushes or Pads. Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Can Be Used Not Only for Sanding, Scrubbing, Waxing and Polishing Hard Floors, but Also for Deep Cleaning Carpets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cordless Floor Polishing Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Cordless Floor Polishing Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 300 RPM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cordless Floor Polishing Machines include Ewbank, Bissell, Bobot, Reecoo, Truvox, Gladwell, Numatic International, Super Maid and Caddy Clean and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cordless Floor Polishing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market, by Brush Speed, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Brush Speed, 2021 (%)
Less than 300 RPM
Higher than 300 RPM
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Household
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cordless Floor Polishing Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cordless Floor Polishing Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cordless Floor Polishing Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Cordless Floor Polishing Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ewbank
Bissell
Bobot
Reecoo
Truvox
Gladwell
Numatic International
Super Maid
Caddy Clean
BOB-HOME
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Brush Speed
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cordless Floor Polishing Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Glo
