Loveseats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The perfect type of sofa for small spaces and couples,?a loveseat is a couch designed to seat two people.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Loveseats in global, including the following market information:
Global Loveseats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Loveseats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Loveseats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Loveseats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Loveseats include Palliser, La-z-boy, Elran, Balmoral Furniture, West Elm, Inside Weather, FLOYD, Ashley Furniture and Marshfield, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Loveseats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Loveseats Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Loveseats Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Fabric
Cortex
Others
Global Loveseats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Loveseats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Commercial
Global Loveseats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Loveseats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Loveseats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Loveseats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Loveseats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Loveseats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Palliser
La-z-boy
Elran
Balmoral Furniture
West Elm
Inside Weather
FLOYD
Ashley Furniture
Marshfield
Sherrill Furniture
Louvre
Quanu
Sleemon
Suofeiya
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Loveseats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Loveseats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Loveseats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Loveseats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Loveseats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Loveseats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Loveseats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Loveseats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Loveseats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Loveseats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Loveseats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Loveseats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Loveseats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loveseats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loveseats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loveseats Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Material – Global Loveseats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fabric
4.1.3 Cortex
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Material – Global Loveseats Revenue & Foreca
