Knitted Underwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Knitting is the art of creating objects out of yarn by intertwining threads of yarn to create stitches. There are many different things you can knit, including a pair of underwear. Knit underwear will be very warm and soft.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Knitted Underwear in global, including the following market information:

Global Knitted Underwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Knitted Underwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Knitted Underwear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Knitted Underwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Shapewear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Knitted Underwear include Hanesbrands Inc, Adidas, Alfani, Calvin Klein, Champion, Emporio Armani, ExOfficio, Fruit of the Loom and Hanes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Knitted Underwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Knitted Underwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Knitted Underwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Other

Global Knitted Underwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Knitted Underwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Sales

Global Knitted Underwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Knitted Underwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Knitted Underwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Knitted Underwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Knitted Underwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Knitted Underwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hanesbrands Inc

Adidas

Alfani

Calvin Klein

Champion

Emporio Armani

ExOfficio

Fruit of the Loom

Hanes

Jockey

L.L.Bean

Patagonia

SmartWool

Under Armour

Cosmo-lady

Greatime International

Sichuan Langsha

Septwolves

Shanghai Dragon Corporation

Asdet

Shenzhen Huijie Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Knitted Underwear Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Knitted Underwear Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Knitted Underwear Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Knitted Underwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Knitted Underwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Knitted Underwear Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Knitted Underwear Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Knitted Underwear Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Knitted Underwear Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Knitted Underwear Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Knitted Underwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knitted Underwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Knitted Underwear Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Underwear Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Knitted Underwear Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Underwear Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Knitted Underwear Market Size Markets, 2021 &

