Knitted Underwear Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Knitting is the art of creating objects out of yarn by intertwining threads of yarn to create stitches. There are many different things you can knit, including a pair of underwear. Knit underwear will be very warm and soft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Knitted Underwear in global, including the following market information:
Global Knitted Underwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Knitted Underwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Knitted Underwear companies in 2021 (%)
The global Knitted Underwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Shapewear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Knitted Underwear include Hanesbrands Inc, Adidas, Alfani, Calvin Klein, Champion, Emporio Armani, ExOfficio, Fruit of the Loom and Hanes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Knitted Underwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Knitted Underwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Knitted Underwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Shapewear
Thermal Clothes
Other
Global Knitted Underwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Knitted Underwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Specialty Stores
Supermarket
Online Sales
Global Knitted Underwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Knitted Underwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Knitted Underwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Knitted Underwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Knitted Underwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Knitted Underwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hanesbrands Inc
Adidas
Alfani
Calvin Klein
Champion
Emporio Armani
ExOfficio
Fruit of the Loom
Hanes
Jockey
L.L.Bean
Patagonia
SmartWool
Under Armour
Cosmo-lady
Greatime International
Sichuan Langsha
Septwolves
Shanghai Dragon Corporation
Asdet
Shenzhen Huijie Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Knitted Underwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Knitted Underwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Knitted Underwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Knitted Underwear Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Knitted Underwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Knitted Underwear Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Knitted Underwear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Knitted Underwear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Knitted Underwear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Knitted Underwear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Knitted Underwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Knitted Underwear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Knitted Underwear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Underwear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Knitted Underwear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Knitted Underwear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Knitted Underwear Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications