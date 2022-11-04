Film and Television Derivative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Film and Television Derivative in global, including the following market information:
Global Film and Television Derivative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Film and Television Derivative Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Film and Television Derivative companies in 2021 (%)
The global Film and Television Derivative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Toy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Film and Television Derivative include 52TOYS, Mattel, Yumao(Beijing)Technology, Beijing Jiaxin Times Culture, The Walt Disney Company, Hasbro, Guangdong Aofei Animation Culture, Huaqiang Fangte Culture Technology Group and Guangdong Yongsheng Animation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Film and Television Derivative manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Film and Television Derivative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Film and Television Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Toy
Apparel
Publication
Others
Global Film and Television Derivative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Film and Television Derivative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Teenagers
Adult Group
Global Film and Television Derivative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Film and Television Derivative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Film and Television Derivative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Film and Television Derivative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Film and Television Derivative sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Film and Television Derivative sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
52TOYS
Mattel
Yumao(Beijing)Technology
Beijing Jiaxin Times Culture
The Walt Disney Company
Hasbro
Guangdong Aofei Animation Culture
Huaqiang Fangte Culture Technology Group
Guangdong Yongsheng Animation
Beijing Dream Castle Culture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Film and Television Derivative Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Film and Television Derivative Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Film and Television Derivative Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Film and Television Derivative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Film and Television Derivative Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Film and Television Derivative Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Film and Television Derivative Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Film and Television Derivative Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Film and Television Derivative Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Film and Television Derivative Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Film and Television Derivative Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Film and Television Derivative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Film and Television Derivative Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Film and Television Derivative Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Film and Television Derivative Compani
